Sunshine beamed down on the many cyclists taking part in the 26th annual Burgess Hill Bike Ride yesterday (Sunday June 3).

The main beneficiary of the ride was Chailey Heritage Foundation’s Dream Project, plus other local charitable projects which will be supported via the Lions and Rotary Clubs.

DM1860629a.jpg. Burgess Hill Bike Ride 2018. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180306-180420008

There were three routes, starting and finishing at The Burgess Hill Academy, with ten miles, 25 miles and 40 miles.