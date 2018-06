Young runners were out in force yesterday (Sunday June 3) to help raise funds for a local charity.

There was a 10km, 5km and Kids Mini-Mile run in the scenic parkland at Borde Hill.

DM1860950a.jpg. First Chailey Heritage mini-mile / 5k and 10k at Borde Hill. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180306-175928008

All money raised went to Chailey Heritage Foundation, a pionering local charity helping with education, care and transition services for children and young people with complex physical disabilities and health needs.