‘Snow and ice threat’ for Haywards Heath

Haywards Heath residents are being urged to ‘take care’ as the possibility of snow and icy conditions rises to 90 per cent.

The Met Office has issued a Level 3 Cold Weather Action warning and says there is a 90 per cent probability of severe cold weather between now and 9am tomorrow (Friday, February 1).

Haywards Heath Town Hall. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council

A spokesman for Haywards Heath Town Council warned residents on Facebook following the ‘impending snow and ice threat’.

“Please take care,” said the spokesman, adding: “This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services.

“Please refer to the national Cold Weather Plan and your Trust’s emergency plan for appropriate preventative action.”

READ MORE: Sussex snow: Rail passengers urged to travel early and beware of slippery platforms

High chance of ‘heavy snow’ across Sussex

Drone footage shows picturesque snow scenes in Pyecombe