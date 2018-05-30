Society to ‘go out with a bang’ at Martlets Hall

Burgess Hill Musical Theatre Society will be performing at Martlets Hall for the very last time this month and plans to ‘go out with a bang’.

The community facility is due to be knocked down as part of the town centre redevelopment.

The society will be performing Priscilla Queen of the Desert, which is based on the smash hit movie starring Terence Stamp and Guy Pearce.

There will be mixed emotions for some of the cast members, who have performed on the Martlets stage for more than 30 years.

Director Rebecca Bennett said: “The whole cast is so excited about staging this fabulous show.

“It’s an uplifting and heart-warming tale with outrageous costumes, flamboyant choreography and plenty of sass.

“And it’s jam-packed with 70s and 80s dance floor hits.

“It’s going to be amazing, and we really can’t wait to perform it.”

Tickets are on sale at www.ticketsource.co.uk/bhmts.