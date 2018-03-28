Solar power installed at Cuckfield school

Holy Trinity Primary School in Cuckfield has become the site of the latest project by community energy group REPOWERBalcombe.

The school in Glebe Road has had a solar power system installed on its roof.

Tom Parker, director at Repower Balcombe, said: “It’s great to see yet more locally owned solar start bringing the benefits of clean, green energy to our community. From cow sheds to school roofs we’ve shown the potential to bring a community tther behind the potential offered by renewable energy.”

REPOWERBalcombe was formed in 2013 by a group of residents seeking a positive response to divisive plans to frack for oil in the village.

Following a summer of protests which saw Balcombe become the focal point for the national anti-fracking movement, residents set up a solar co-operative with the support of charity 10:10 Climate Action.

The Cuckfield project represents the ninth by the group, who have now installed 163 kWp of community solar power – the equivalent of powering 40 homes – on roofs across the area since forming in 2013.

The group predict it will save the school £1,000 on their energy bills each year and provide up to 20% of their electricity needs.

REPOWERBalcombe develops and promotes community-owned, locally generated renewable energy in West Sussex.

Visit www.repowerbalcombe.com