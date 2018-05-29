Something for all at Burgess Hill Summer Festival

Burgess Hill’s Summer Festival kicks off this weekend and there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

On Saturday, there will be a chance to hold exotic reptiles and other creatures at Wild About Mid Sussex in the festival marquee in St John’s Park.

There will be something for everyone at the popular event. Picture: Steve Robards

In the evening Burgess Hill Bonfire Society will be presenting Wilbury Jam, who will be performing live in the festival marquee.

On Sunday, top children’s entertainer Tomfoollery will be performing in the marquee, followed by a relaxed afternoon of Classics in the Park with Burgess Hill Symphony Orchestra.

For the more active, Sunday will see the annual Burgess Hill Bike Ride return to the town, along with festival walks, table tennis and zumba.

Or head to St John’s Park on Sunday and enjoy a day of fun with many free activities at the Summer Fayre.

Councillor Jacqui Landriani and councillor Pru Moore at Wild about Mid Sussex last year. Picture: Steve Robards

For little ones, take them clubbing at the Bambino Boogie and enjoy songs, rhymes and stories at a variety of free events at the library.

Or enjoy being inspired by nature with them at Bluebell Nature Tots and join the Library for Stories in the Woods at Bedelands Nature Reserve.

Activities for older children and young people include Fun Football Skills with Southdown Football Club in St John’s Park, a DJ Session with Tons of Sound at Burgess Hill Youth, plus opportunities to Have a Go at Archery and a Junior Table Tennis Taster.

For the not quite so fit, a Walking Football session is just a slower version of the game.

And if people would rather enjoy their sport seated, head to The Woolpack to watch traditional Morris dancing or take part in the Cricket Club Quiz.

There will be plenty of opportunities to explore creativity at a range of workshops including Family Cartoon Workshop, Creating Fabric Roses and Children’s Craft Drop in at the library.

And if people fancy trying their hand at metalwork or woodwork, they can have a go at the Burgess Hill Shed Open Days.

There will be a variety of music on offer during the festival with a chance to see Re-Take That’s multi-award winning show at Martlets Hall.

Acclaimed professional theatre company The Lord Chamberlain’s Men will also be performing their enchanting production of The Tempest in the glorious grounds of Burgess Hill Girls school.

And enjoy a free afternoon of live rock, pop and brit pop at the ever-popular Party in the Park on the final Saturday, plus a rare opportunity to visit the bell tower at St John’s Church.

For older residents, sample the many activities on offer at the Cherry Tree Centre Open Day, or celebrate the golden years with Mid Sussex Older People’s Council.

For food lovers, head to the French Market in the town next Friday and stock up on lots of goodies.

And after a quick bite admire the handiwork of local artists at the Weald of Sussex Art Exhibition at St John’s Church. The exhibition will be open every day to visitors.

The Summer Festival programme is available from Burgess Hill Town Council’s Help Point, Burgess Hill Library and other community venues around the town.

The full programme can also be viewed on the town council’s website: www.burgesshill.gov.uk/Summerfestival