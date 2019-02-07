South of England Agricultural Society declare small farm as charity of year

The South of England Agricultural Society has announced its charity of the year.

The society have named Jamie’s Farm as its chosen charity of the year.

Jamie Feilden, Sir Richard Kleinwort, Carole Hayward, Iain Nicol

Established in 2005 by then school teacher, Jamie Feilden, the charity enables disadvantaged young people to thrive through residential experiences on one of their three residential farms.

It was the idea of new Society President, Sir Richard Kleinwort, to support the fourth Jamie’s Farm, which is due to open in Lewes in Spring 2019.

From a deep-rooted Sussex farming family and having his own large dairy herd, Sir Richard is an advocate of agriculture and knows the benefits that working on the land can bring to an individual’s self-esteem.

“Jamie’s Farm is a remarkable organisation, which provides young people on the verge of school exclusion with a unique opportunity to realise what they are capable of,” Sir Richard said.

Students participating in Jamie's Farm agricultural programmes

“The synergy between the goals of the South of England Agricultural Society and those of Jamie’s Farm is clear, and with their new venue opening in Sussex, the decision to support the charity was an easy one.”

The South of England Agricultural Society exists to provide agricultural education and promote countryside learning across the southern counties of Kent, East and West Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Berkshire.

Its support of Jamie’s Farm in 2019 will include raising awareness through its network of members and supporters, and provide the charity with an opportunity to fundraise at their various events throughout the year.