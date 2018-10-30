‘Special day’ as Burgess Hill Radio officially launches on 103.8FM

A ‘special day’ was marked in Burgess Hill on Saturday as the town’s radio station officially launched.

Town mayor Chris Cherry had the pleasure of pressing the button to officially launch the community radio station outside its premises in Church Walk – which was described to the Middy as a ‘special day’.

Residents across Mid Sussex can now tune in to the radio station on 103.8FM.

To find out more about the team behind the radio station’s success, visit www.burgesshillradio.co.uk.

READ MORE: Residents express joy at poppies planted on graves in Haywards Heath

Burgess Hill Remembrance Day commemorations – here’s everything you need to know