St Catherine’s Hospice announces last call for sponsors before summer trail

A West Sussex hospice has announced final call for business and individual sponsors in time for summer trail.

St Catherine’s Hospice is grateful for the number of local businesses and individuals who have already signed up to join their HeART to Heart trail this summer.

The HeART to Heart campaign SUS-190102-135505001

Now, the hospice is calling on other local businesses and organisations to get involved by sponsoring one of their remaining heart sculptures.

The HeART to Heart trail is a fantastic opportunity to be part of an exciting, new initiative for the local area, and to help raise funds so in the future St Catherine’s can make sure no one has to face death and loss alone.

Suzanne Davis, corporate fundraiser for the hospice said: “We’d love to secure sponsorship for our final few hearts as soon as we can so please get in touch if you’d like to join this exciting project. Your support will help us care for even more terminally ill local people in the future.”

The deadline to join St Catherine’s exciting new art trail is Sunday March 31.

If your business or organisation would like to sponsor a heart, with the option to raise funds over the coming months, please get in touch.

Call Suzanne Davis on: 01293 447357 or email: corporate@stch.org.uk.

To find out more about the trail visit: www.stch.org.uk/hearts.