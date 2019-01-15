St Catherine’s Hospice offers a home for unwanted Christmas presents

A well-known hospice is offering to take any unwanted Christmas gifts as the ‘season of giving’ is finally over.

St Catherine’s Hospice is encouraging members of the public to donated the Christmas gift that isn’t quite ‘you’.

A recent YouGov poll found that 57 per cent of those who celebrate Christmas receive at least one unwanted gift per year.

The tendency is often to hide these gifts away never to be seen again, with another recent study finding that a third of Brits admit to keeping unwanted Christmas gifts unused or unworn in the cupboards at home.

The hospice will gratefully accept a whole range of items including clothing, accessories, jewellery, books, bric-a-brac, toys and games, and even furniture which can be collected free of charge for their House and Home Store in Crawley.

Wayne Stepney, retail development manager, said: “You may have received a gift this Christmas that isn’t quite right for you, but it could be perfect for somebody else in our local community.

“We would be delighted to accept unwanted gifts in our charity shops to help us raise the funds needed to continue delivering our care, so that no one in our community has to face death and loss alone.”

To find out more about how you can help St Catherine’s by donating items, or to search for your nearest shop, please visit: www.stch.org.uk.