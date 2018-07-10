St Peter and St James Hospice honour mum’s battle with cancer

More than 100 people and 40 horse and carts have taken part in a cross country horse drive raising hundreds of pounds for St Peter and St James Hospice.

Nicolas Leeves, 45 from Hickstead, together with his father, Larry, organised the 14 mile drive around the Hickstead area in memory of his mother, Fidelma Leeves.

Horse drive through the countryside SUS-181007-101114001

Mrs Leeves passed away in St Peter and St James Hospice in March, 2017 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer at 65-years-old.

Horse lover, Mr Leeves said: “The hospice were so kind to us when Mum was there.

“They even sorted out a bed for me to sleep on so that I could stay with her.

“We wanted to give something back to them.

“Mum loved horses and would have loved to have been there to see the drive, it went really well.”

The horse and carts stopped at three pubs along the way,, The Sportsman in Goddards Green, The Bolney Stage in Bolney and finished with a buffet at The Castle in Hickstead.

The Leeves family drew upon their contacts in the horse industry attracting participants from all over the country, raising a total of £720.

A spokesman for the hospice said: “We rely on the generosity of our community to cover over 80 per cent of our running costs, so fundraising ventures like this make such a difference. We’re touched by this support and would like to say a huge thank you for their efforts.

“The money raised will help to bring expert and compassionate hospice care to local families and make a difficult time that little easier for people.”