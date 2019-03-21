St Peter & St James’ Hospice’s Midsummer Stroll receives makeover

A hospice’s annual sponsored walk is returning this year with a new look.

St Peter & St James Hospice’s annual sponsored walk is returning with a new look and to a new venue this year.

Borde Hill Garden near Haywards Heath

The Midsummer Stroll will take place on June 23 at the beautiful Grade II* listed English heritage parkland of Borde Hill.

Supporters can take on a 2, 7, or 10 mile sponsored walk to help local families living with terminal illness.

The much-loved charity fundraiser, formerly Star Walk, raised over £30,000 last year, and it is hoped that the new location and refreshed itinerary will draw a larger crowd of supporters, boosting the fundraising total and creating a lasting impression on those who take part.

The event, now also starting at the earlier time of 9am, is family friendly. As well as the opportunity to enjoy stunning scenery and sweeping views of the Sussex countryside, participants can add a decorated pinwheel to a special field of remembrance in honour of someone they have lost.

There is an added opportunity to make new memories with loved ones at a post walk picnic in the park, where there will be delicious food, live music, and fun for children.

Staff at the hospice expressed how thrilled they are to have given the Star Walk a much-needed makeover and to be launching the Midsummer Stroll this year.

Fiona Gray, who is organising this year’s event, said: “As a charity we rely on the generosity of our community to cover over 80% of our running costs, and our annual fundraising walk.”

Organisers received a lot of feedback last year asking for longer walking routes, as well as an earlier start time so that families with children can enjoy the event together, and they have delivered this year.

The Midsummer Stroll fulfils all of these wishes and Borde Hill Garden is a beautiful venue for the activities and is promised to be a fun, special day.

To sign up visit: www.stpjhospice.org/events