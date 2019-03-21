St Wilfrid’s C of E Primary pupils join partnering church choir

A group of year five pupils joined the choir and congregation of St Wilfrid’s Church for the sung Eucharist.

On March 10, the students from St Wilfrid’s C of E Primary School helped the robed choir to lead the hymn singing and provided the anthem ‘Wilderness Time’.

The group of students who joined the church choir

The anthem was specially composed for them by the director of music Nic Robinson.

Mr Robinson said: “It’s so hard to find a suitable anthem for young voices to sing in Lent, so I had to write them one.”

The youngsters rose to the challenge, prompting a prolonged round of applause.

The church hopes that the children will be a regular feature during worship.