Storm Freya: Warnings issued as county prepares for treacherous conditions

Warnings have been issued for motorists as the strongest winds from Storm Freya begin to hit Sussex.

After a night of rain, blustery winds are expected to affect Sussex this afternoon before tailing off into Monday.

Drivers are warned to be aware

With treacherous wet and windy driving conditions ahead, Highways England have released a warning to drivers.

Head of road safety, Richard Leonard, said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve. If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”

Storm Freya's path

Looking ahead to next week, the Met Office's deputy chief meteorologist, Jason Kelly, said: “As Storm Freya moves into the North Sea on Monday so too will the strongest winds. The rest of the week will be largely unsettled with further spells of wet and windy weather, but some fair weather and sunshine in places too.”