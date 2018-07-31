Street fair back better than before

West Hoathly Street and Food Fair returned this year – and it was bigger than ever.

The popular biennual event took place in the streets around St Margaret’s Church on July 21.

West Hoathly Fair SUS-180730-141024001

The day was said to have been a real community event themed from the medieval times through to the 1990’s.

The food fair was held inside the church whilst the street outside had nearly 30 traditional market stalls with a wide range of goodies.

The church was filled with food stalls, including chefs from Gravetye Manor hotel distributing free macaroons.

Local butcher Richard Bates, cheese merchants plus cake and jam stalls was also on hand to stop visitors getting hungry.

West Hoathly fair SUS-180730-141245001

Street food included a hog roast and a burger stall.

Visitors popped into the Cat Inn for a beverage to cool off and to give them a break from the sun.

A special guest made an appearance - Henry VIII opened the Street Fair at midday.

Turners Hill fire engine and vintage cars appealed to both the young and not so young visitors.

West Hoathly fair SUS-180730-141748001

There was a lot of fun for everyone with forty stalls, a suffragettes exhibition and they were also dressed as Suffragettes and handed out cups of tea for the people who attended.

Classic cars made an amazing exhibit for motor fanatics.

Live entertainment from Warbleton Brass Band, Tudor Dancers, and The Stu Barbour Trio, got people up dancing.

Children’s entertainer Andy Hiccup was their to keep the children busy and give the parents some freedom to shop and explore for a while.

West Hoathly fair SUS-180730-141933001

Harp and acoustic musicians played throughout the day, creating a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere for the public.

Churchwarden, Margaret Watson, said: “This year’s street and food fair was a great success and brought the villagers of West Hoathly and Sharpthorne out in their droves.”

Tim Baker, one of the organisers, said: “The day was a real community event with music and entertainment from the medieval times through to the 1990’s.

“The organisers would also like to thank the many volunteers who helped set up the biennual event and for clearing up afterwards.”