Strictly star Ian Waite surprises Burgess Hill Fitstep class

A group of fitness fanatics were met by a famous face at Burgess Hill Academy.

The group had a ‘great morning’ when their Fitstep class was interrupted by professional dancer, Ian Waite, best known for his dancing on the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing.

The event held at the school was organised and run by Fitstep, fitness instructor, Ann Cattermole.

Around 80 people attended the event including four other FitSteps instructors from Burgess Hill, Ditchling, Lewes and Uckfield.

The two hour session included a 50 minute introductory FitSteps class followed by questions and answers and photo opportunities to get up close and personal with Ian himself.

Ian Waite said: “I had the most fantastic morning giving a FitSteps class at Burgess Hill Academy for Ann Cattermole and other wonderful instructors and pupils.

“Thank you so much for having me at the Burgess Hill Academy it was a beautiful hall with a wonderful wooden floored stage, perfect for me to perform on.”

FitSteps is a dance fitness class based on the most popular Latin and ballroom dances that you see on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

It was developed five years ago by Ian Waite and Natalie Lowe, two of the ex-professional dancers from the show.

Ann Cattermole has been running fitness classes in West Sussex for 30 years, 26 years of those years have been in Burgess Hill. She started teaching FitSteps five years ago, holding classes in the local area twice per week.

She said: “I was delighted that the event went so well and everyone was so excited and totally engaged with Ian and his brilliant dance/fitness programme.

“It has certainly changed my life too as my love for dance had been stored away for three decades whilst I focused on Fitness Instruction.

“FitSteps has reminded me just how much I miss dance and how much I love sharing my passion with others.”

One of the ladies who attends the FitStep classes is Charlotte Wiles, who has Downs Syndrome.

She said: “I have lost weight, gained confidence, coordination and now have a whole new extended Fitness Family.

“Fitsteps has changed my life, thank you Ian and Ann.”

Anita Hayman, a Burgess Hill instructors said: “A great fun FitSteps masterclass with Ian Waite.

“Thanks to the lovely Ann for organising and hosting such a brilliant event.”

Trish Emery, who attended the class, said: “Ian is always so good with the time he gives to everyone and he makes his classes such fun. A great morning.”