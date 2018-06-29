Strictly the best

Members of a Burgess Hill fitness and dance programme were given a special master class when Strictly Come Dancing star Natalie Lowe gave them a lesson.

The former professional dancer from the BBC hit show brought her ‘Be Inspired’ dance master class to St Paul’s Catholic College in Burgess Hill. It included a technique workshop in addition to a FitSteps Master Class - which is a dance fitness programme created by Natalie, Ian Wait - also a former Strictly dancer and former contestant Mark Foster. For more information about FitSteps classes - held in Burgess Hill on Monday and Wednesdays - visit www.thefitnessfamily,co,uk or call Ann on 07770 997732.