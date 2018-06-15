Students invited to Mid Sussex council chamber

Students in Mid Sussex were invited to the council chamber and discussed how they would design a theoretical community building and what it could be used for.

The meeting, which took place yesterday, was for school council representatives from St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Northlands Wood Primary Academy, Warden Park Primary Academy, Harlands Primary School, Bolnore Village Primary School and Lindfield Primary Academy.

It was chaired by Jonathan Ash-Edwards, deputy leader and cabinet member for economic growth.

He was jouned by councillor Bruce Forbes, chairman of Mid Sussex District Council, councillor Ruth De Mierre, ward member for Bentswood Haywards Heath and councillor Norman Webster, cabinet member for community.

Mr Ash-Edwards said: “It was fantastic to welcome the pupils to the council chamber for their meeting and to hear their fantastic ideas about local community facilities.

“It has never been more important to engage young people with local democracy and ensure their views can be heard.”

Mr Webster added: “It was a real privilege to welcome some of our younger citizens to the council and to debate a proposal for a new community centre with them.”

The students brought along drawings and notes of their ideas for the new community building.

Ideas varied from indoor play zones and gyms to a cinema/ theatre and museum.

It was suggested that the site be generationally mixed so old people and young people can undertake activities together, a spokesman for the council said.

After the meeting finished the students had a tour of the council chamber and the Chairman’s Room.

Mr Forbes said that he ‘thoroughly enjoyed the day’ and that it was a ‘pleasure to attend and to meet so many bright and intelligent students’.