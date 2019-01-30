Stunning award-winning images of oak trees at exhibition launched in Sussex
An exhibition of award-winning photographs of oak trees will be launched tomorrow (January 31) at Wakehurst in Ardingly before touring the UK throughout 2019.
Celebrating Our Oaks, a special category of the International Garden Photographer of the Year competition, was developed in partnership with Action Oak – a major conservation campaign whose aim is to protect the UK’s 121 million oak trees from threats including pests and diseases.