Ancient Sessile Oak, Cowdray Park, West Sussex,

Stunning award-winning images of oak trees at exhibition launched in Sussex

An exhibition of award-winning photographs of oak trees will be launched tomorrow (January 31) at Wakehurst in Ardingly before touring the UK throughout 2019.

Celebrating Our Oaks, a special category of the International Garden Photographer of the Year competition, was developed in partnership with Action Oak – a major conservation campaign whose aim is to protect the UK’s 121 million oak trees from threats including pests and diseases.

'Oak Sunrise' Criccieth, Gwynedd, Wales,

1. Celebrating Our Oaks exhibition

Alan Price
'Acorns' Syon Park Gardens, London,

2. Celebrating Our Oaks exhibtion

Simon Hadleigh-Sparks
Oak Tree at Charlwood Norman Church Charlwood, Surrey
John Glover
'Great Windsor Oak' Windsor Great Park, Windsor

4. Celebrating Our Oaks exhibition

Marion Sidebottom
