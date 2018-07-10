Summer Festival of Music returns to Victoria Park

There will be magic this weekend as Victoria Park comes alive at this year’s Summer Festival of Music.

Organised by It’s Magic Events, the festival will raise funds for three charities: Woodlands Meed School in Burgess Hill, Kangaroos Fun Disability Clubs, and Sussex Autism Support.

The event will welcome people to four spell-binding evenings of music.

Renowned singer Katherine Jenkins OBE will headline the closing night. Music lovers are able to buy tickets for individual shows.

This evening (Thursday) will bring its own ‘kind of magic’ to the park. Reprising Queen’s legendary greatest hits.

The bohemians promise to rock the town with their two-hour, electric show. This will include a faithful re-staging of Queen’s iconic Wembley ’86 and Live Aid performances.

The much-loved songs of Neil Diamond will fill the air tomorrow night (Friday).

The show will take audience members on a musical journey through the star’s glittering 50 year career.

Sharing the stage is the ‘Motown Show’ which promises to cherry-pick Motown’s greatest hits.

The festival will come to an end this Saturday, with Katherine Jenkins Proms in the Park.

For more information and to get tickets go to: www.itsmagic.org.uk