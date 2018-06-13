Summer Festival showcases ‘talent and creativity’ in Burgess Hill

The Burgess Hill Summer Festival came to an end on Sunday with a ‘spellbinding’ open-air performance of Shakespeare’s The Tempest.

The annual festival, which saw 66 events take place this year, is coordinated by Burgess Hill Town Council.

Josefa has brought fun, joy and Latino flavour to children in the area. Picture: Peter Cripps

A spokesman for the town council said: “The curtain fell on Burgess Hill’s Summer Festival on Sunday evening with a spellbinding open-air performance of Shakespeare’s The Tempest, by acclaimed professional theatre company The Lord Chamberlain’s Men.

“The audience brought picnics and enjoyed a glorious summer evening in the lovely grounds of Burgess Hill Girls.

“During the day on Sunday, the Summer Fayre in St John’s Park was buzzing with families enjoying the many attractions including miniature train and pony rides, climbing wall, bouncy castles, surf machine, miniature train rides, classic cars, community stalls and a wide range of entertainment in the arena throughout the day.

“The ever popular Party in the Park presented a host of local bands throughout the day on Saturday.

Adult performers at the event on Saturday. Picture: Peter Cripps

“Free taster sessions for children over the festival were well-attended. They included archery with the Plumpton Bowmen, football skills with Southdown Football Club and table tennis with Haywards Heath Table Tennis Club.

“Youngsters at Burgess Hill Academy enjoyed a dance workshop with cutting edge contemporary dance company Ceyda Tanc Dance.

“Little ones had fun in the sun and the park was packed with babies and buggies attending the Teddy Bears Picnic.

“The Summer Festival showcases the town’s many community groups and the talent and creativity of its residents.

“It wouldn’t happen without the involvement of hundreds of people – so thank you one and all.”

An Alegria Spanish Dance event, which took place on Saturday, raised £1,500.

Teacher Josefa has brought fun, joy and Latino flavour to hundreds of children and adults within the West Sussex community, teaching Spanish dancing at schools and Age UK for the past ten years.

She said: “It has always been my dream to learn and teach Spanish dancing, and it was my two daughters who pushed me to train once they had finished university.

“Alegria would like to thank all the sponsors and all the people that helped the event take place.”

