Summer fills your life with music and festivities for 125th celebration

A feast for the sense will be offer at Borde Hill this summer which is celebrating a very special milestone.

Owner and managing director, Andrew John Stephenson Clarke, said: “We want visitors to experience something extra special this year and are offering a wide variety of arts and music events, both free and ticketed, to make it a summer to remember!”

Throughout July and August, visitors can enjoy the Rose Garden at its peak, with 750 David Austin rose plants filling the air with a heavenly scent, or relax in the serenity of the ‘Italian Garden’, with its striking water feature, created by internationally renowned sculptor Angela Conner.

Photographic workshops for all ages, on July 15 and 25, offer budding photographers a chance to improve their skills.

From August 1, to September 30, visitors can also enjoy a walk through ‘The Artist’s Garden’; an exhibition of artwork inspired by the beauty of nature in stone, stained glass, and metalwork. Kindly sponsored by 1st CENTRAL.

Opera Brava will be performing a full length open air productions of La Boheme on July 27, and The Marriage of Figaro on July 28, against the Elizabethan Mansion House.

On the weekend of July 7 and 8, Borde Hill will host ‘A Boundless Summer’, in the Parkland. The legendary UB40 will be headlining on July 7, supported by ASWAD, whilst The Gipsy Kings, featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonnino Baliardo, will headline on July 8.

As an added enjoyment for all visitors to the Garden, there will be ‘Musical Picnics’ every Sunday in August between 1pm and 3pm, where families are invited to bring their own picnic, kick back and relax to live music in the beauty of the garden.

Throughout July and August the garden will be open 10am to 6pm daily.

To find out more information and book for ticketed events visit www.bordehill.co.uk or call 01444 450326.