Summer reading challenge free for all in Burgess Hill

Parents who are looking to keep their children entertained during the summer holidays are being encouraged to take part in a free summer reading challenge.

The challenge – Mischief Makers – starts this Saturday – at Burgess Hill Library and is free for all families to take part.

A spokesman for Burgess Hill Town Council said on Facebook: “Burgess Hill Library is helping to keep children entertained during the summer holidays.

“The Summer Reading Challenge 2018 celebrates the 80th anniversary of much-loved comic, Beano.

“As children read library books, they will collect special stickers to help them locate the mysterious buried treasure.

“Children have until Saturday, September 15, to read six library books and collect their exclusive Mischief Makers medal and certificate.”

To sign up and to find our more about the challenge, visit: https://bit.ly/2tdmdSQ.

Haywards Heath celebrates being twinned with Traunstein and Bondues

Sussex Police appeal for World Cup fans to ‘celebrate sensibly’ tonight after rowdy fans damage ambulance

COUNTY NEWS: Football fan rushes off to Russia for World Cup semi-final