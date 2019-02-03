Superdrug in Crawley robbed by large balaclava-wearing man

A Superdrug in Crawley was robbed by a large man wearing a balaclava, according to Sussex Police.

A police spokesman said officers received a report of a robbery occurring at a Superdrug branch in Broadfield Barton, Crawley around 12.40pm on Sunday, January 27.

Broadfield Community Centre, Pelham Place, Crawley. Picture: Google Maps

A man entered the store and took items from the shelves, threatened the staff and fled the premises, police said.

Police described the suspect as of large build and wearing a grey jacket with the hood up, dark blue jeans, dark coloured trainers with yellow soles and wearing a balaclava.

The spokesman said: "If anyone witnessed the robbery, noticed any suspicious behaviour or recognises the suspect from the description, please report online or call 101 quoting 561 of 27/01."