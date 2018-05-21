Support Cream Teas campaign and help save and change children’s lives

Boxes of ‘delicious treats’ will be delivered to homes, offices and schools across the county next month as part of Action Medical Research’s annual Cream Teas campaign.

The fundraiser, which sees thousands of cream teas being delivered direct to doors, is back for its fifth year and is being supported by celebrity ambassador, media doctor Dr Dawn Harper.

Picture: Ben Rector

People who enjoy the tasty treats will know that they are helping to save and change children’s lives, one scone at a time.

One of Action’s current areas of research is cerebral palsy.

Burgess Hill mum Maria Barnes, whose eight-year-old son has quadriplegic cerebral palsy and epilepsy, explains why fundraisers like these are so important: “Tom was diagnosed just before his first birthday. He has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, his arms, legs and torso are affected, and he is severely physically disabled.

“As time goes on, the worst case scenario becomes something you can deal with. And we’ll never forget how fortunate we are that our little boy can speak, because many children with quadriplegic cerebral palsy aren’t able to.

“Almost 2,000 babies born each year in the UK are diagnosed with cerebral palsy and Action is dedicated to helping children like Tom by funding vital medical research.

“A close school friend of mine worked for the charity and that’s how I became involved. It is lifesaving, this work that they are doing.”

Action funds more than 65 projects at leading hospitals, universities and specialist centres across the UK.

Peter Denton, fundraising communications officer, said: “We’re inviting people across Sussex to buy boxes of our delicious treats which will be delivered to their doors on Thursday, June 28.

“When you buy Action Cream Teas in a Box you’re supporting Action Medical Research – the UK-wide charity saving and changing children’s lives through medical research.

“Last year we raised more than £55,000 to help save tiny lives and we would love to beat that total in 2018.”

Ambassador Dr Harper has been supporting Action for more than a decade.

She said: “I think this fundraiser is such a fantastic way to not only raise funds but also awareness for such an amazing cause.

“Order a box of cream teas, enjoy them with friends, family or work colleagues and just think what a difference your donation could make.”

People can order their box of cream teas, which costs £6, online at https://creamteas.action.org.uk.

For more information on Action Medical Research, visit www.action.org.uk