Support group holds a concert in hope of raising awareness for AMD

A musical extravaganza is being held in Haywards Heath next month (June) to raise funds for a local sight loss support group.

The event has been organised by the Haywards Heath Macular Support Group, which aims to help increase the confidence and independence of people living locally who are affected by macular disease and other sight loss conditions.

A fundraising collection will be held at the event, with all proceeds helping the group to continue its work. Refreshments including tea, coffee, cake and biscuits will be served during the interval.

The Haywards Heath Macular Support Group usually meets on the first Friday of every quarter, from 2-4pm, at Haywards Heath Town Hall, Boltro Road, Haywards Heath. It is one of more than 350 groups of its kind in the UK offering vital information, encouragement and friendship to people with macular conditions.

As our population ages, increasing numbers of people are being affected by age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the most common type of macular disease. AMD is the leading cause of sight loss in the UK, currently affecting more than 600,000 people.

Macular Society regional manager, Stella Black, said: “Events like this are so important to us as we rely solely on donations to help people with macular conditions live their day-to-day lives.

“With more than 200 people in the UK being diagnosed with macular disease every day, the existence of our support groups has never been more important.

“It promises to be a fun afternoon with lots of great music, and it’s all for an excellent cause.”

For more information about the event or the Haywards Heath Macular Support Group, contact Stella Black on 01306 644 908 / 07494 467 980, or email stella.black@macularsociety.org

For more information on macular degeneration, call the Macular Society’s Helpline on 0300 3030 111 or email help@macularsociety.org