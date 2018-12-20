Sussex cricket star hits out at Gatwick drone chaos

Former Horsham and Sussex cricketer Chris Nash has hit out at the drone chaos at Gatwick which has led to the airport’s closure today.

The cricket star - whose family were due to jet off to Lanzarote for the Christmas holidays - said: “I don’t know who has done this but the stress and expense they are causing is a disgrace.”

Around 10,000 people have been left stranded because of disruption by drones being flown illegally across the airpsace. Among those left in the lurch at the airport are Chris’s parents Nick and Jane, who live in Horsham, who were due to fly out with Chris’s brother Mark, his wife Emma and their sons Ben, five and Tom, seven.

“They are still at Gatwick,” said Chris. “It’s such a shame. The little lads have been looking forward to going on holiday for about eight months.”

Chris, who now plays for Nottinghamshire, and his family normally spend Christmas each year in the Canary Islands. His family arrived at Gatwick at around 7am this morning. “They got there and it was chaos,” said Chris. “They are still there now waiting for news.”

Chris himself plans to fly out to Lanzarote tomorrow from Stansted as his partner is from that area. Now, he said, the rest of his family had booked flights from East Midlands Airport for tomorrow in case flights at Gatwick are still at a standstill. “Hopefully, we’ll find a way to get everyone on holiday,” he added.