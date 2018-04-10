Sussex entrants sought for ITV hit show The Family Chase

You and your family could be battling the likes of ‘The Governess’, ‘The Beast’ and ‘The Dark Destroyer’ as a new ITV series of The Family Chase is being arranged.

Last year ITV made six ‘Family’ episodes of the popular daytime show The Chase, which aired on Saturday evenings during September and October.

This year it’s back, and the producers are on the lookout for more families, including those from Sussex, to try to stay one step ahead of the Chaser for the opportunity to win a cash pot worth thousands!

Auditions are due to take place around the UK in May and June.

A spokesperson said: “We are looking for families from all walks of life and, although the main applicant must be 18 years and over, team members can be 16+. We will be auditioning around the country and we’d love to see some families from the Sussex area appear on the show and potentially win some big money.”

Bradley Walsh will again front The Family Chase, which is now made in more than 10 countries.

Each show features a different family trying to stay one step ahead of the chaser for the opportunity to win a cash pot worth thousands.

The four contestants each answer a series of general knowledge questions as they attempt to get their tactics right and make it into the final chase, where they will then face the chaser once again for the chance to walk away with the prize. Chasers Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha and Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan will be doing their best to ensure they leave with nothing.

Host Bradley said: “Let four members of a family loose on The Chase and you get The Family Chase. What we quickly discovered was that families aren’t frightened to say what they mean and mean what they say.

“Imagine anything you’ve said to your family whilst you’re watching our show, in the privacy of your front room, well, these families take it into the studio.

“There’s none of the usual ‘just come back, we want you in the final chase’ it’s ‘if you go low, you can forget Christmas at my house’. If the Walsh family appeared as a team, that’s exactly what we’d say. There’d be no soft soaping that’s for sure! “I loved making The Family Chase, and with this twist on the format you’ll love it too!”

The application process closes on the July 6 and here is the all-important link to the application page: http://www.itv.com/beontv/shows/thefamilychase