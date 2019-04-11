Sussex fire appears on BBC One’s Close Calls with presenter Nick Knowles

A fire that destroyed a number of flats opposite a pub in Sussex appeared on BBC One’s Close Calls.

Close Calls: On Camera, presented by Nick Knowles, shows the split-second moments when everyday events are transformed into disasters and meets the people who lived to tell the tale.

Firefighters from across the county were sent to the fire in Rectory Road, Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Its third episode, which aired on BBC One yesterday (April 10), featured the blaze in Rectory Road, Worthing, which started in a flat above the a restaurant in August last year.

Ten fire engines were sent to the devastating blaze and at its peak 50 firefighters were fighting the flames.

It was described at the time by station manager Roy Barraclough as one of the most serious fires he had been to in his career. Fortunately no-one was seriously hurt in the blaze.

Resident Bob Bruce-Hay, whose flat was destroyed in the fire, appears in the epsiode, as well as Stacey Croft, landlady of the Thomas A Becket pub, and fire station manager Roy Barraclough.

Roy Barraclough, Worthing Fire Station manager, appears in the episode

To watch the episode, visit the BBC iPlayer site here.

Read more about the fire here: Thomas A Becket pub overflowing with hundreds of donations after Worthing fire

Watch video of firefighters tackling ongoing Worthing blaze

Residents affected by Rectory Road fire being looked after by relatives and the council