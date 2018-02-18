Sussex participants wanted for celebrity gameshow

Producers of an ITV2 celebrity gameshow are looking for participants from Sussex for a ‘fun and energetic comedy show’.

Applications are currently being accepted for the second series of a celebrity gameshow on ITV2 ahead of an upcoming nationwide audition tour.

A producer said: “This is a fun and energetic comedy entertainment show where teams of five friends play against a team of five celebrities in a series of hilarious games which are based around skills and abilities that the celebrities believe they naturally possess.

“If they beat their celebrity, they can win up to £5,000.”

Anyone interested in applying can email the team on itv2gameshow@itv.com