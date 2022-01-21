Sussex Police search for missing 19-year-old from Copthorne
Sussex Police said they are concerned for the welfare of Frasier Gould from Copthorne.
Friday, 21st January 2022, 1:30 pm
Police said the 19-year-old has not been seen since Tuesday morning (January 18).
They said he was wearing a black parka coat with a fur hood and a black ‘Kenzo’ hoodie.
Sussex Police also said he was wearing light blue jeans and had a black holdall.
He has links to Cowfold, Crawley and Horley, they added.
Anyone who sees Frasier is urged to call 999 and quote serial 634 of 19/1.