Sussex pub which has counted Steve Coogan and Jamie Theakston among customers has new owners

A popular pub in a rural setting, described as ‘characterful’ by agents Christie and Co, now has new owners.

Christies has now completed the sale of The Jolly Sportsman, a country pub and restaurant, situated in East Chiltington.

The Jolly Sportsman

It describes The Jolly Sportsman as being ‘tucked into South Downs National Park near Lewes’ and say East Chiltington is a great place to go walking with family and friends to work up an appetite for the seasonal food on offer at the pub.

Their literature states that the property is a smart, country pub-restaurant with stripped wood flooring, artwork on the walls and a beer garden. The pub and offers a great opportunity for the new owner, Chris Colville to take on a well-known business and develop it even further.

Over the years The Jolly Sportsman has counted Alan Partridge star Steve Coogan, stand-up comic Sean Lock and TV and Heart radio presenter Jamie Theakston as local fans. It has long attracted leisure walkers, riders and cyclists. The previous owner, Bruce Wass, has managed the Jolly Sportsman for many years and has taken the decision to sell to retire from the business. He said: “I am happy to now be able to retire due to the efforts of James in finding me a buyer. “I had previously tried to sell with another agent but had no luck so was best pleased of a positive outcome with Christie & Co. “I have loved my time at the Jolly Sportsman but look forward to seeing what the incoming buyer will do with the place.” James Hughes, senior business agent at Christie & Co’s Maidstone Office who handled the sale, said: “I am very pleased to announce the sale of this beautiful pub in East Sussex.

“The county always attracts lots of interest due to its beauty and tranquillity. We achieved a good sale price for this pub and I now await in anticipation to see how Chris will take the business forward.” The guide price for the business was £720,000.

See also: These are 24 of the best pubs in East Sussex according to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2020