Sussex set to be battered by strong gusting winds

Sussex faces a week of gusting winds with a Met Office warning for tomorrow and Wednesday (March 12/13).

The Met Office forecast for today is for mainly sunny but breezy conditions.

Weather warning ENGPPP00720131223174730

However, tomorrow will see a mixture of light and heavy showers with winds picking up to a maximum of around 50mph.

The Met Office warning is from 9pm tomorrow until 3pm on Wednesday (March 13), although the forecast for West and East Sussex suggests it may well get very windy much earlier in the day on Tuesday.

On Wednesday the forecast is for a return to sunshine but the temperature, as with the whole week, will struggle to hit double figures.

The very strong gusts are set to continue through Wednesday but by the end of the week will reduce a bit to around 30-40mph.

During the strongest gusts some bus and train services may be affected, with some journeys taking longer.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

And the Met Office adds that it’s likely that some coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray and/or large waves.