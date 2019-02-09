Sussex weekend weather: Showers and wind to continue amongst sunny spells

Wet and windy weather is expected to continue across Sussex for parts of this weekend with some sunny spells anticipated in the afternoons.

According to the Met Office it is set to be a windy start to today (Saturday February 9) particularly along the south coast.

A few showers have also been predicted before a mainly dry start to the afternoon.

According to the forecaster cloud will increase as the day goes on with more showers anticipated later today.

The wind is expected to ease off with temperatures as high as 10°C.

The Met Office says showers and long spells of rain will hit the county overnight and continue into Sunday morning. In patches the rain could be heavy.

The afternoon will see dry, brighter and breezy conditions with maximum temperatures of around 8°C.