Sussex young musician comes home for Coro Nuovo performances

Sussex’s Young Musician of the Year is returning to her home county to preform alongside Coro Nuovo choir.

Rebecca Leggett, orignially from Haywards Heath, is heading home for her prize-winning performance in Chailey and Burgess Hill.

Coro Nuovo Music director, Andrew Rees aZCUK1V1saFRmc1v-FmT

In July 2018 Rebecca Leggett beat a very strong field to win the prestigious Sussex Young Musician of the Year title organised by leading local choir Coro Nuovo, and a £1,000 prize.

On winning the Young Musician title, Rebecca said: “It means a great deal to win a competition that supports young musicians from Sussex. I have lived here all my life and this county is very special to me.”

As part of her award, Rebecca will be back in Sussex, performing at Coro Nuovo’s Fauré Requiem concerts on March 16 and 17.

Rebecca will be singing both opera and some musical theatre items.

Rebecca Leggett: Sussex Young Musician of the Year

The concert held on March 16 will be hosted at St Peter’s Church, Chailey, which is also the location for the Sussex Young Musician of the Year Auditions in June each year.

The concert will feature items performed by the Coro Youth Choir.

The March 17 concert will be a joint event between Coro Nuovo and Burgess Hill Girls, hosted at the school.

The concert will also feature items performed by Burgess Hill Girls’ Choir and Coro Nuovo.

Kate Kent, chair of Coro Nuovo, said: “We are delighted that Rebecca was able to find time in her busy schedule to come back and perform at both concerts in March.

“For anyone young person looking to pursue a career in music, Rebecca is an excellent role model.”

For concert tickets visit: www.coronuovo.org.uk

Read more: Sussex musician of the year announced