Tanker leaked slurry in Balcombe after tractor came off road
A tractor came off the road in Balcombe while towing a slurry tanker yesterday (Thursday, September 2), Mid Sussex Police have said.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 10:54 am
Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the accident happened at 6pm.
“Team had to help out a farmer yesterday whose tractor came off the road on the Handcross Road area,” he said.
“Not only did the tractor come off the road, but the slurry tanker it was towing ended up leaking everywhere.”