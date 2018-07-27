Tattoo shop’s warning after dogs left in car on hottest day of year

A Haywards Heath tattoo shop has warned residents about the dangers of leaving dogs in cars during the heatwave after three dogs were left in a car outside the shop on the hottest day of the year.

‎Yesterday saw temperatures reach over 30 degrees in the south east – making it the hottest day of the year so far.

This prompted Tattoo FX in Middle Village, Bolnore, Haywards Heath, to call the police when it was told about the dogs.

Ness Watson, shop manager, told the Middy: “We had someone come into the shop at about 2.30pm to ask if we knew who owned a car outside.

“There were three dogs in the car with barely a crack in the window and the car was parked in the sunlight.

“I was fuming by it because these are three dogs and it is hot enough if you leave a human being in the car. It is like leaving a human being with a fur coat on in the car.

“We are highly likely to report things like this to the police in this weather as it takes a moment, especially in direct sunlight, for a dog to collapse.”

Ness said the tattoo shop has placed a water bowl outside the shop for any dogs that do happen to be out and about in the hot weather. It will be out there until after 6pm.

She added: “If it empty, give us a shout and I shall run out and fill it.”

Police said officers were called to the tattoo shop just before 2.30pm yesterday.

A spokesman said: “At 2.26pm on Thursday (July 26), police were asked to attend Middle Village, Bolnore, Haywards Heath, over concerns that three dogs had been left in a parked car for 20 minutes during exceptionally hot weather.

“The owner returned to the car and drove off while the call for assistance was being made.”

The RSPCA has issued a fresh warning to dog owners and walkers never to leave a pet unattended in a car on a warm day after almost 4,000 reports of incidents during the ongoing heatwave.

