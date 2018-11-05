Taylor Wimpey donates funds to transport charity

A Haywards Heath charity has received a generous donation from a housebuilding company.

The charity, Bluebird Community Partnership which is Wivelsden Farm in has been gifted £250 from Taylor Wimpey.

The funding follows the charity’s win in the homebuilder’s donation box scheme, which is currently running at its Greenhill Gardens development in Haywards Heath and invites visitors to vote for one of three local causes to benefit from a monetary donation.

Bluebird Community Partnership received the most votes during September.

The Bluebird Community Partnership is part of Community Transport Sussex, and with a fleet of 11 vehicles provides vital transport to vulnerable individuals across the Mid Sussex district.

The charity’s services include the provision of accessible transport for people with reduced mobility or poor transport links, a volunteer car service, a community bus, and accessible transport to schools and day care centres.

Matt Roberts, CEO at the at Community Transport Sussex, said: “The £250 donation from Taylor Wimpey came as a lovely surprise, and I would like to thank everyone who took the time to vote for us.”

For more information visit: www.ctsussex.org.uk.