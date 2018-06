A tea party for loyal supporters was held to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Burgess Hill NSPCC committee – and raised £400.

That takes the total raised by the group since it started in 1974 to an amazing £152,000.

Spokesman Penny Sullens said: “The rain came down but inside there was a warm and friendly atmosphere with wonderful cakes made by the committee – well we have had 40 years of practice!

“Thank you to all who have supported us over the years – we could not do it without you!”