Teacher’s author dream comes true as first book is published

A teacher is launching her debut teen novel at Waterstones this summer.

Lindsay Galvin, a science teacher at Hurstpierpoint College, took just six weeks to write the first draft of The Secret Deep, although the idea for the story had been on her mind since 2012.

Lindsay Galvin, debut author of The Secret Deep SUS-181007-135830001

After having two children, Edward, 11 and Oscar, nine, Ms Galvin decided to over come her lack of confidence and start writing.

The author from Seaford said: “Although I did a degree in English literacy, I didn’t really have very much confidence when it came to creative writing.”

After some encouragement from her brother Ms Galvin began writing.

The 41 year old debut author said: “Once I started writing the story I got such a buzz, and just carried on.

“I wanted to get this story out of my head and just see where it went from there.

“I kept it a secret for a long time, until I got my book deal. “I told the children during the whole school assembly, and you could hear a pin drop,” she added.

The author said her children are very proud and excited now they can see the book.

The school library will stock the book.

The Secret Deep is an original teen thriller split between a tropical island and a secret underwater world.

The book introduces science fiction to a new readership.

A publicist for Ms Galvin’s publisher, Chicken House, said Lindsay has successfully used her knowledge as a science teacher to add another layer to this story.

The book launch is at 7.30pm on Thursday, August 2, at Waterstones Brighton.

Ms Galvin can be contacted on twitter @lindsaygalvin.