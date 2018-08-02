Teenager braves the shave for cancer

A teenage girl has shaved her head to donate 20 inches of hair to make wigs for children with cancer.

Thirteen year-old Lola Jones from Haywards Heath braved the shave on Thursday, July, 26 to donate her long blonde hair to the Little Princess Trust.

Paul Jones, Lola’s father said: “We are very proud of her, especially as she has done it off of her own back.

“It just shows how much she cares about others.

“It was her own idea and she surprised my wife and I about it, it was just something she found by herself.”

Mr Jones said his daughter was quite adamant about her decision, and asked her mother to do the honours in their kitchen.

The girl guide who attends Oathall Community College in Haywards Heath, is following in the Duchess of Cambridge’s footsteps as she is reported to have donated her hair to the same charity earlier this year.

Monica Glass, Charity Manager at the Little Princess Trust said: “We are so very grateful to every single person who kindly supports the charity in this way.

“As the Duchess of Cambridge is so much in the public eye, we hope the message that the charity can help children and young people with hair loss will reach everyone who might need our assistance.

“Receiving a free, real hair wig has a very positive impact on a child or young adult at such a difficult time. The Little Princess Trust is incredibly grateful and humbled to receive donations of hair from its supporters.”

The charity has given away more than 6,000 real hair wigs to sick children since it started ten years ago.

A Trustee and co-founder of the charity said: “I am incredibly proud of what has been achieved since the charity was launched.

“When we initially started the charity we spoke of how wonderful it would be if one day there wouldn’t be a need for an organisation of this kind.

“I could never have imagined that 10 years later we would be able to fund research which might one day help to achieve just that.”

www.littleprincesses.org.uk for more details.