Television Bake Off star dishes up a new enterprise

TV Bake Off star Julia Chernogorova has cooked up a new venture - by launching her own YouTube channel.

Siberian-born Julia, 21, who took part in the television series Great British Bake Off last September, announced the launch of her new channel - Russian Around The Kitchen - on social media yesterday,

Julia was living in Horsham with her husband Matt Laughton, who hails from Rusper, when she took part in the hugely popular television cookery contest. She became the sixth baker to be eliminated from the competition after failing to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith during ‘pastry week.’

Julia later spoke of her delight at taking part in the programme, saying it was ‘a dream come true.’

She also spoke of her love for home cooking. “I do cook a lot of Russian meals for my husband and English side of family,” she said. “Russian cuisine is very different to English, but everyone seems to love it.”

Announcing the launch of her YouTube channel on Twitter, Julia tweeted:”ANNOUNCEMENT TIIIIME!Well, I’m starting my own YouTube channel - Russian Around The Kitchen, pardon the pan!

“Pop along to visit me through this link, subscribe if you want (we both know you do) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnrHlFu6ZueDosGPt9R3nHw