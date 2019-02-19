Ten young girls cut long locks to raise cancer charities funds

A group of ten young girls joined together to have the hair cut of a life time.

The girls aged four to 12 met at Adastra Hall in Keymer on February 10 to have their long hair cut off to raise money for charity.

The girls look very happy with their new hair styles

The event was organised by Natasha Penney, a Burgess Hill mum, whose son Seb, aged four, has just gone into remission following a rare cancer tumour of the bladder and prostate, diagnosed when he was 18 months old.

She said: “I am so grateful to everyone that has support us and these amazing girls who have done such a brave thing at such a young age.”

The funds which were raised by the girls have been donated to Sussex-based Forward Facing and CLIC Sargent.

Their hair has also been donated to the Little Princess Trust, which makes real hair wigs free of charge for children and young people who lose their hair due to cancer treatments.

These ten brave young girls donated their long lock to The Little Princess Trust

Forward Facing helped Seb and his family by organising special days out so they could just enjoy being together and a day that didn’t involve a hospital appointment.

Natasha explained how she has organised many charity events before but a fundraising hair cut was a new achievement.

“My son did not use a wig from the little princess trust but I know so many children that have benefitted and it has made their confidence grow after suffering hair loss due to treatment.”

The event last two hours and raised more than £3,000 including on the day donations as well as online sponsorship through a go fund me page.

“We tried to the make the event super special for them and Seb loved presenting them all with their good bag on stage,” Natasha added.

