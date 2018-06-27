Thanksgiving service to remember Burgess Hill teenager Elido Vargas

The community is invited to a thanksgiving service in Burgess Hill to remember Elido Vargas.

The 15-year-old, who was a pupil at Burgess Hill Academy, tragically died earlier this month.

His death shocked the whole community and tributes have since poured in for the teenager.

The service is taking place at St John’s Church on Saturday (June 30), at 4pm.

There will be prayers, readings, music and hymns.

Father Kevin O’Brien, vicar at the church, said: “All those that knew Elido will be welcome, but we understand that it will be an emotional day.

“We will have appropriate support available a the serice and information will be on hand for any person that finds the service difficult.”