The Disabilities Trust seeks volunteers with special skill sets

A Burgess Hill charity is searching for volunteers with particular skill sets in the area.

The Disabilities Trust is searching for volunteers to support some of the people it works with some of their interests and hobbies at the charity’s service for people with autism in Haywards Heath.

One of the service users with their woodwork

The Disabilities Trust is a national charity providing specialist rehabilitation, care and support for adults with acquired brain injury, autism and physical disabilities, including those with very complex needs.

The trust’s autism services offer tailored support aimed at helping people live their lives as independently as possible.

People who use the service are encouraged to develop their social, vocational and recreational skills and ensure that they are fully involved in all decisions affecting their lives, allowing them to achieve their aspirations.

The trust said one man who lives at the service’s West Sussex house has French parents and enjoys practicing and communicating with other French speakers – he and his family are keen for him to continue with this and keep up his language skills.

The charity is looking for a French speaker to come in to the service on a weekly basis to chat with the service user and help him retain and improve his French.

A trust statement said some talented people have also recently taken up sewing, and have been working to create all manner of items.

It said: “If you’re talented with a sewing machine, they would love for you to visit the service once a week to lead sewing sessions and help the individuals develop their skills even further.

“If sewing’s not your bag, how about woodwork? The service has been given a generous gift of a set of tools and the service users have already made all kinds of creations.

“The Disabilities Trust is searching for someone to help them improve and develop their woodwork skills even further in weekly sessions.”

If you are interested in donating a small amount of time each week to support people with autism engage with their hobbies, contact The Disabilities Trust at fundraising@thedtgroup.org or on 01444 237 286 for an informal chat.