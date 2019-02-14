The Voice to hold auditions at West Sussex pub

The Voice will hold auditions at a West Sussex pub next month, ITV has announced.

Auditions will take place at the Vestry pub in South Street, Chichester on March 6.

The promotional poster put out by ITV

Bar manager Charlie Rose said: "It will definitely shed light on the students that actually want to get out there and actually perform in front of a crowd and that actually want to make it big.

"It's really lovely that they are coming to a small city like Chichester and they are giving people that platform. It's really positive definitely, we've not had anything like that before."

A promotional poster put out by ITV, which broadcasts The Voice says auditions will begin at 8pm and reads: "The Voice is coming to your hometown! Do you think you've got what it takes to turn a chair?

"We are on the lookout for incredible solo artists, duos and trios for The Voice 2020."

Alex Clarke, who works at the pub, said: "They rang me and said they had spoken to the university and students from the college and asked what venue they would like to auditions to be held at and apparently every single on of them said the Vestry.

"I believe he asked what venue would be best to hold the audition and all of them said 'the Vestry do an open mic night, do it down there'. I think it's going to be amazing."