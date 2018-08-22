Theatre school pupils receive outstanding summer results

Hard work has paid off for pupils at Drusilla Duffill Theatre School.

During the summer term pupils at the theatre school entered the ISTD modern and tap examinations achieving an outstanding 100 per cent pass rate .

Drusilla Duffill Theatre School SUS-180816-135829001

Out of 50 entries 46 of the students achieved a distinction of 80 per cent or more and of which 13 students achieved very high marks in the 90 per cent range .

Vikki Harris, principal, said: “These outstanding results reflect and are proof of the attention to detail and nurturing of each students development.

“Seeing the students faces and yelps of joy as they hear of their results, some of whom achieved marks in the high 90 per cent range, witnessing their self belief and confidence soar and pride in their work . I am incredibly proud of each students achievement.

“As a dance teacher I continue to develop my skills to ensure the students are supported not only in the art of communication from teacher to each individual and the successful achievement in learning of steps but also how their bodies need to be cared for as they grow and develop.

“Starting pointe work too young or pushing the body into extreme positions as seen on the internet can limit a dancers career and damage young bodies for life.”

Dance examinations are an important part of safe dance practice at the school.

The curriculum builds up students progressively, ensuring that steps and skills learned at lower levels prepare for more complex movements.

Many of the students after leaving the school, go in to professions, such as dance teaching or performers.

Pupils have even made it into west end productions.