These are the overnight closures planned on the M23 this week

Several full overnight closures are planned on the M23 this week as work to reduce congestion and improve journey times continues.

The full details of the closures are as follows:

Roadworks sign

Roadworks sign

– On Monday (January 28) from 10pm to 4am there will be a full closure of the Junction 9 (Gatwick) exit slip road Northbound.

A diversion route is in place via junction 10 M23, A2011, London Road, Airport Way.

– On Tuesday from 10pm to 4am there will be a full closure from Junction 10 to 8 on the M23 Northbound.

A diversion route is in place for the M25 via junction 10 A264, A22 to M25. For Gatwick Airport – A2011, London Road, Airport Way.

– on Wednesday there will be a full closure between Junction 8 – 9 on M23 Southbound.

A diversion route will be in place via M25 junction 6, A22, A264, re-join at junction 10 on the M23 for Gatwick Airport.

– On Wednesday and Thursday from 10pm to 4am there will be a full Closure of Junction 9 exit slip Northbound.

A diversion route via Junction 10 M23, A2011, London Road, Airport Way is in place.

SEE MORE: Emergency services clear fallen tree from Horsham road

Firefighters called to four people stuck in Horsham town centre lift

Yellow warning for snow issued in Sussex