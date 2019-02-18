This is a beautiful 17th century barn renovation which only launched as a wedding venue last summer (2018) so may not be that well-known.

These are the wedding venues in Sussex you may not have considered

If you are planning your wedding and are trying to work out where to get married in Sussex then here are 12 hidden gems to consider.

Ranging from lakeside venues to private homes, historic cinemas, to Mongolian yurts, all these venues offer you a chance to have a unique and memorable day.

This beautiful 17th century barn renovation only launched as a wedding venue last summer (2018) so may not be that well-known.

1. The Cherry Barn, Peasmarsh

This beautiful 17th century barn renovation only launched as a wedding venue last summer (2018) so may not be that well-known.
Freelance
Buy a Photo
This stunning lakeside marquee wedding reception venue is nestled at the foot of the South Downs.

2. Duncton Mill Trout Fishery, near Petworth

This stunning lakeside marquee wedding reception venue is nestled at the foot of the South Downs.
Freelance
Buy a Photo
This 100 year old cinema can host the ceremony in screen two and then the reception at its film themed restaurant.

3. The Picture House Cinema and Restaurant, Uckfield

This 100 year old cinema can host the ceremony in screen two and then the reception at its film themed restaurant.
Picture House, Uckfield
Buy a Photo
The beautiful estate is home to an impressive walled garden, fields and a forest school, with each venue offering something a little different.

4. Highden Estate, Washington

The beautiful estate is home to an impressive walled garden, fields and a forest school, with each venue offering something a little different.
Kevin Watkins
Freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3