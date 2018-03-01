Thieves grab £20,000 jewellery haul in village break-in

Burglars stole jewellery worth nearly £20,000 when they broke into a house in a village between Horsham and Crawley.

The thieves stole 12 watches, three rings, three cameras and a PlayStation 4 when they raided the property in Lambs Green, Rusper, some time between 1.15pm and 6.40 pm on February 19.

Police are now appealing for information and have released CCTV footage showing two men ‘believed to be acting suspiciously’ at around 4.45 pm that day.

Detective Constable Becki Buckley said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour or has CCTV footage of the area to come forward.

“In particular we are urging any dog walkers who were near the property at this time to cast their minds back to this day to see if they remembered anything out of the ordinary.”

Anyone with any information should report it online or call 101 quoting reference 791 of 19/02.